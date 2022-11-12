Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$230.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $143.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.40 and a 200-day moving average of $144.37. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $123.42 and a fifty-two week high of $157.48.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

