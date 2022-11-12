KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

STVN opened at €15.41 ($15.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a 1 year high of €24.60 ($24.60).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Stevanato Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,933,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 217,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Stevanato Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

