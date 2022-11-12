Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $51.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 360.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$65.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

