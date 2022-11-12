Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$135.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LBLCF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average is $87.76. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $95.55.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

