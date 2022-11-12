RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $50.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

RingCentral stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. RingCentral has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $276.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 57.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

