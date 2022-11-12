Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

RXT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. William Blair cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of RXT stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $29,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

