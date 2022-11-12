GSK (NYSE:GSK) Given New GBX 1,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.15) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue cut GSK to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.
GSK Stock Down 5.6 %
NYSE:GSK opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. GSK has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75.
GSK Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after purchasing an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after purchasing an additional 686,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in GSK by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.