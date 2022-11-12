GSK (NYSE:GSK) Given New GBX 1,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.15) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue cut GSK to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. GSK has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after purchasing an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after purchasing an additional 686,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in GSK by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.