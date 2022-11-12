William Blair Weighs in on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAIN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 72,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,325.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 84,966 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 579,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 85,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

