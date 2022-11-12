Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Robert W. Ingram Sells 4,198 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,198 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $485,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GL opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.18. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $41,659,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 92.0% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400,753 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 466.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,112,000 after purchasing an additional 355,735 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

