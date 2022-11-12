Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 828,846 shares.The stock last traded at $6.21 and had previously closed at $4.38.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Repay had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 56,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,713.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Repay by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Repay by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

