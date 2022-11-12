Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for American Public Education, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

American Public Education Stock Down 2.3 %

American Public Education stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $149.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in American Public Education by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.