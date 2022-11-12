M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,056,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $91,827. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

JBT opened at $95.14 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.