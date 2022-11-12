M&T Bank Corp Has $764,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 392,505 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,388,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

