M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

