M&T Bank Corp Takes $790,000 Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Ranpak by 58.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after buying an additional 1,000,913 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ranpak by 24.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ranpak by 16.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ranpak by 43.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ranpak news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 15,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $74,504.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,236 shares in the company, valued at $808,004.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Antonio Grassotti purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,673.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 15,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $74,504.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,236 shares in the company, valued at $808,004.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Stock Up 3.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACK stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $491.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Ranpak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.