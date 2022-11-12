Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $91,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 90.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

