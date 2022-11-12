M&T Bank Corp Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 161.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 78,608 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,477. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $283.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.05 and a 1-year high of $334.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.17 and a 200 day moving average of $253.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

