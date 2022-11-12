Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EDIT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

