Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $415,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,478 shares of company stock worth $12,619,358. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.