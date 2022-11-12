Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,020 JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 700.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMB stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.