Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.