Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 24 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,150,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares during the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 210,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.80.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $607.57 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $623.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.31.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

