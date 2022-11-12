Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 200 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $114.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.14. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $125.71.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWRD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

