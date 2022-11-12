DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.45.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 158.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in DigitalOcean by 19.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in DigitalOcean by 59.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in DigitalOcean by 46.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in DigitalOcean by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

