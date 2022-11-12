1,000 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,592,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xencor by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 488,131 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Xencor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,818,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 81,482 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XNCR stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Several research firms have commented on XNCR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

