QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $64,855.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,457.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $69,105.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $68,595.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $69,870.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.

QuantumScape Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of QS opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.68 and a quick ratio of 25.68. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

