Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Purchases $64,200.00 in Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,468.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Blockchain alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Wes Cummins purchased 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00.

Applied Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Blockchain stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.