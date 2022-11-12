Tony Rodriguez Sells 3,000 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,773.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Digimarc Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $448.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Digimarc by 165.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 22.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digimarc (DMRC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.