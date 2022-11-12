Tony Rodriguez Sells 3,000 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,773.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Digimarc Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $448.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Digimarc by 165.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 22.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Digimarc

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digimarc to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

