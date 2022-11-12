Daniel Shribman Sells 50,000 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) Director Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Shribman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Daniel Shribman sold 662,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $867,220.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.44. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Stories

