Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 1,973.0% from the October 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RXMD opened at $0.05 on Friday. Progressive Care has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Progressive Care, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities.

