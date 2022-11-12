AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in October

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

AKITA Drilling stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

