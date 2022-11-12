Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Short Interest Up 1,263.2% in October

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 1,263.2% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IOAC opened at $10.25 on Friday. Innovative International Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the third quarter worth $127,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the third quarter worth $692,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the third quarter worth $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Innovative International Acquisition by 147.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Innovative International Acquisition by 5.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 49,982 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.