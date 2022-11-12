QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 2,116.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on QuoteMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.35 price target for the company.

QuoteMedia Price Performance

QMCI opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

