China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a growth of 1,148.1% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $40.01 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

