Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.5 days.
Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DDHRF opened at $3.00 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.
About Dream Impact Trust
