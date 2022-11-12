Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 1,914.3% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Symrise Trading Up 3.0 %

Symrise stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. Symrise has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $37.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYIEY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Symrise from €119.00 ($119.00) to €114.00 ($114.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

