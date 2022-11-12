NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Update

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, an increase of 2,209.8% from the October 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NuZee Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NUZE opened at $0.34 on Friday. NuZee has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 406.45% and a negative return on equity of 107.78%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuZee
NuZee Company Profile
NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuZee (NUZE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.