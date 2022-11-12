Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in October

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Great Wall Motor stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

