FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 2,107.9% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FuelPositive Trading Up 5.0 %

NHHHF opened at 0.12 on Friday. FuelPositive has a twelve month low of 0.08 and a twelve month high of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.10 and a 200-day moving average of 0.12.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive Corporation operates as a technology company that provides clean energy solutions. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its lead product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, a fuel for grain drying, a fuel for internal combustion engines, and a solution for grid storage.

