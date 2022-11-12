FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 2,107.9% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FuelPositive Trading Up 5.0 %
NHHHF opened at 0.12 on Friday. FuelPositive has a twelve month low of 0.08 and a twelve month high of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.10 and a 200-day moving average of 0.12.
About FuelPositive
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FuelPositive (NHHHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FuelPositive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelPositive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.