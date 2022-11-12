Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MZDAY. Nomura upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mazda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Trading Up 1.6 %

Mazda Motor stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor ( OTCMKTS:MZDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.