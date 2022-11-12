Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on MZDAY. Nomura upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mazda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Mazda Motor stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.91.
Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
