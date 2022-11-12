Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $260.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.23. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 28.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Further Reading

