Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank Of America (Bofa)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSP. Craig Hallum began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSP opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.23. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

