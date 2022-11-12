EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price target on EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.44.

TSE:EQB opened at C$55.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.73. EQB has a 52 week low of C$44.81 and a 52 week high of C$82.21.

About EQB

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that EQB will post 10.1899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

