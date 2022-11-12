Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

SKY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE SKY opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

