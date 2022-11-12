Barclays Raises First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $20.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FWRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. The company has a market cap of $920.56 million and a P/E ratio of 312.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.39%. Research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,158,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 10,408.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

