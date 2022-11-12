Barclays Lowers MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $17.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MLNK. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.
MeridianLink Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.25 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.
MeridianLink Company Profile
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
