Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Hold

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntsman from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Huntsman from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntsman by 773.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after buying an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 280.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 1,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $27,585,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 349.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after buying an additional 1,094,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

