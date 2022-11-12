Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELEV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Elevation Oncology Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ ELEV opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.55. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevation Oncology (ELEV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.