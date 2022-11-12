Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELEV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Elevation Oncology Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.55. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Elevation Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 917.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 968.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 135,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

