Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at DA Davidson

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
LYFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.13.
Lyft Stock Up 12.6 %
LYFT stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
