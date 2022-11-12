IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Down 6.1%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.32. 95,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,715,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISEE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,255,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in IVERIC bio by 6.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 322,004 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in IVERIC bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth approximately $40,755,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

